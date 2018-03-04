Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Texas Rangers’ pitcher Cole Hamels expressed his displeasure with his team’s flirting with the idea of employing a six-man starting rotation this season.

“It’s not part of baseball… you might as well be in college,” the four-time All-Star said following his team’s spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. “I know that’s the new analytical side of trying to reinvent the wheel, but I was brought up in the minor leagues on the five-man [rotation], and that’s what I’m designed and conditioned for.”

Hamels is entering his thirteenth season in the majors, and he has pitched less than 200 innings in a game just once since 2009, according to ESPN.

Rangers’ manager Jeff Banister says the team is “exploring” the idea of having six starters, in contrast to the conventional five-man starting rotation. However, no decision has been made on what the Rangers will with their starting pitching staff.

Banister welcomed Hamels’ criticism of the idea:

“I love the fact that Cole continues to talk about it, explore it, and we’ll continue to explore anything that’s going to help these guys get better in this organization. I love the fact that these guys have opinions on it — they should. It’s investment in themselves and in this team.”

Along with Hamels, the Rangers have a number of other starting pitchers vying for spots in the team’s rotation, including Martin Perez, Doug Fister, Matt Moore, Mike Minor, and Matt Bush.

