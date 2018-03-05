NEW BRAUNFELS (AP) — George P. Bush’s campaign flyers in Texas declare that he’s “standing beside our president” — the one who called his dad, Jeb, an embarrassment to his family and a pathetic person. At a political forum outside San Antonio, another Republican candidate brags about his “bigly” wins over Democrats. Another hopeful in Houston, just days after a mass shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people, sent voters a photo of herself holding an assault rifle — below the words “Kathaleen Wall stands with Trump.” Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, and the campaign is providing a vivid exhibition of the Trump effect in GOP politics. Some races are playing out in a roadshow of one-upping emulation of the combative president, in which there’s no such thing as cozying up too close or too ardently, regardless of his rough edges or low approval ratings nationwide.