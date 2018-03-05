GLADEWATER (AP) — A boat parade planned for this weekend in Gladewater in East Texas has had to be rescheduled because there’s too much water. Heavy rains last week have led to flooding along the Sabine River, where a Mardi Gras boat parade regatta was planned for Saturday. Organizers said it’s been reset for later this month. Residents say low-lying roads near the river typically get flooded after heavy rains. In this latest round of flooding, the swollen river has inundated roads as far as a half-mile from the river.