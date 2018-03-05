Today is Monday March 05, 2018
East Texas Boat Parade Rescheduled; Too Much Water

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2018 at 3:08 am
GLADEWATER (AP) — A boat parade planned for this weekend in Gladewater in East Texas has had to be rescheduled because there’s too much water. Heavy rains last week have led to flooding along the Sabine River, where a Mardi Gras boat parade regatta was planned for Saturday. Organizers said it’s been reset for later this month. Residents say low-lying roads near the river typically get flooded after heavy rains. In this latest round of flooding, the swollen river has inundated roads as far as a half-mile from the river.

