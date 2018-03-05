iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta 113, Phoenix 112 Indiana 98, Washington 95 Toronto 103, Charlotte 98 New Orleans 126, Dallas 109 Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 110 Sacramento 102, N.Y. Knicks 99 L.A. Clippers 123, Brooklyn 120 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Nashville 4, Colorado 3; OT Florida 4, Philadelphia 1 Anaheim 6, Chicago 3 Vegas 3, New Jersey 2 Minnesota 4, Detroit 1 Winnipeg 3, Carolina 2 Columbus 4, San Jose 2 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (15) Michigan 75, (8) Purdue 66 (10) Cincinnati 62, (11) Wichita St. 61 (22) Saint Mary's (Cal) 69, Pepperdine 66 (25) Houston 81, UConn 71

Scoreboard roundup — 3/5/18

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2018 at 12:02 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta 113, Phoenix 112

Indiana 98, Washington 95

Toronto 103, Charlotte 98

New Orleans 126, Dallas 109

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 110

Sacramento 102, N.Y. Knicks 99

L.A. Clippers 123, Brooklyn 120



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Nashville 4, Colorado 3; OT

Florida 4, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 6, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, New Jersey 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, San Jose 2



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(15) Michigan 75, (8) Purdue 66

(10) Cincinnati 62, (11) Wichita St. 61

(22) Saint Mary's (Cal) 69, Pepperdine 66

(25) Houston 81, UConn 71



