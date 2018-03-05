Today is Monday March 05, 2018
Oscars winners’ list

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2018 at 1:18 am
A.M.P.A.S.(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete winners’ list from the 90th Academy Awards, presented Sunday night and broadcast live on ABC:

Best Picture
The Shape of Water

Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Original Screenplay
Get Out

Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name

Best Animated Film
Coco

Best Original Song
“Remember Me” (from Coco)

Best Documentary
Icarus

Best Documentary Short
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour

Best Film Editing
Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Score
The Shape of Water

Best Live Action Short Film
The Silent Child

Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball

Best Sound Mixing
Dunkirk

Best Sound Editing
Dunkirk

Best Costume Design
Phantom Thread

Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design
The Shape of Water

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

