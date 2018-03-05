A.M.P.A.S.(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete winners’ list from the 90th Academy Awards, presented Sunday night and broadcast live on ABC:

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Original Screenplay

Get Out

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

Best Animated Film

Coco

Best Original Song

“Remember Me” (from Coco)

Best Documentary

Icarus

Best Documentary Short

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Best Film Editing

Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Score

The Shape of Water

Best Live Action Short Film

The Silent Child

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Best Sound Mixing

Dunkirk

Best Sound Editing

Dunkirk

Best Costume Design

Phantom Thread

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design

The Shape of Water

