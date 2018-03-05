(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete winners’ list from the 90th Academy Awards, presented Sunday night and broadcast live on ABC:
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Original Screenplay
Get Out
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
Best Animated Film
Coco
Best Original Song
“Remember Me” (from Coco)
Best Documentary
Icarus
Best Documentary Short
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Best Film Editing
Dunkirk
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Best Original Score
The Shape of Water
Best Live Action Short Film
The Silent Child
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Best Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
Best Sound Editing
Dunkirk
Best Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Best Production Design
The Shape of Water
