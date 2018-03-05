WHITEHOUSE – Two persons have received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident involving a Whitehouse school bus. It happened around 7:15 Monday morning on Farm Road 346 at County Road 15. The bus had stopped, preparing to turn, and a car was stopped behind the bus. A second car didn’t see the vehicles had stopped and hit the stopped car which in turn hit the bus. A child on the bus was taken to a Tyler hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car that had been stopped was taken to a Tyler hospital in stable condition. The Department of public Safety reports the accident remains under investigation.