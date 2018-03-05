Two children dead after being struck by car in Brooklyn

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Two children are dead and a woman, believed to be their mother, was hospitalized Monday after being struck by a car today in New York City, authorities said.

Police say the driver was in custody after the incident in Park Slope.



After striking the victims, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a parked vehicle, an NYPD source told ABC News.



Further information was not immediately known.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.



