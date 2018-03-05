TYLER – Voters head to the polls from 7:00 to 7:00 on Tuesday for voting in the primary election. The election will include contested races for U.S. and state representatives, judges, district attorney, district clerk, commissioner and justices of the peace. Most of the contested races will be decided in the primary election. Smith County voters will be able to cast their ballots at any of the county’s 34 polling locations. You can go to https://www.smith-county.com/Government/Departments/Elections/CurrentElection.aspx to find a list of the polling locations. You can also find sample ballots at the same link. There was an increase in early voting with nearly 13,000 votes cast. This is up nearly 10% from the 21014 total. You can follow the returns Tuesday night KTBB as well as KTBB-dot com.