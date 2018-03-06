SAN ANGELO (AP) – Police say three men and a woman have been charged with defacing religious murals in a West Texas public art display known as Paintbrush Alley. San Angelo police on Monday announced the arrest of three 18-year-old suspects, plus a 19-year-old man, on criminal mischief charges after several murals were found defaced last month. Paintbrush Alley, in downtown San Angelo, features various colorful murals on brick walls. Police say security video from a nearby business shows several people walking in the area on Feb. 20 and some allegedly spray-painting the artwork. Investigators say the vandalism included phrases such as “They Won’t Save You” and “False Idol” painted on or near religious-theme murals. Crews used high-pressure water sprayers to help clean up the graffiti.