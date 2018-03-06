ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Taraji P. Henson is setting the record straight after she seemed to throw shade at Ryan Seacrest during an Oscars red-carpet interview on Sunday night.

“The universe has a way of taking care of good people,” Henson had said to the E! host, while maintaining firm eye contact and then chucking him under the chin. “Know what I mean?”

Although the interaction had many fans believing that Henson was chin-checking Ryan, who is currently battling sexual harassment and assault allegations, Taraji tells People her comments were “misconstrued” and that she “absolutely” supports the E! host.

“I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared, but anyone can say anything,” she told the magazine.

Seacrest also confirmed there was no beef between him and Henson.

“Nothing but love for my friend @TherealTaraji,” he tweeted. “Thanks for hanging out with us on the #ERedCarpet! #Oscars.”

