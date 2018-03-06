Courtesy Netflix(NEW YORK) — After nearly two years of waiting, Netflix has set the official release date for its “unbreakable” hero.

The second season of Luke Cage will debut June 22, 2018, as revealed in the first teaser trailer. The first season of Luke Cage launched way back in September of 2016.

“Yo, I’m Luke Cage,” says series star Mike Colter in the new teaser. “You can’t burn me. You can’t blast me. And you definitely can’t break me. You want to test me, step up. I’m right here!”

According to Netflix, in season two, Cage has become a local celebrity in Harlem, thanks to his super-strength and bulletproof skin. However, his superhero reputation has also made him a target. Now with the rise of a “formidable new foe,” Luke will have to confront the “fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

In addition to Colter, Luke Cage stars, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.