WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Texas-based search team says it hasn’t found anything associated with the case of a missing 5-year-old from Wichita. The Wichita Eagle reports that Texas EquuSearch arrived in Wichita on Saturday to look for Lucas Hernandez. The team of volunteers searches for lost and missing people. Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson says that the group joined other volunteers and police in the search, but found nothing linked to Lucas, who has been missing now for more than two weeks. The boy was reported missing Feb. 17 by his stepmother, Emily Glass, who was later arrested and charged with child endangerment of her 1-year-old daughter. Police say they discovered information relating to the allegation while investigating Lucas’ disappearance. She next appears in court March 13. Police don’t believe Lucas was abducted, and encourage people to continue sending tips.