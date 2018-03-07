iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Washington 117, Miami 113; OT Toronto 106, Atlanta 90 Philadelphia 128, Charlotte 114 Houston 122, Oklahoma City 112 Dallas 118, Denver 107 Portland 111, N.Y. Knicks 87 Golden State 114, Brooklyn 101 New Orleans 121, L.A. Clippers 116
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0 Columbus 4, Vegas 1 New Jersey 6, Montreal 4 Boston 6, Detroit 5; OT Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4; OT Minnesota 6, Carolina 2 Nashville 2, Dallas 0 Chicago 2, Colorado 1; OT Anaheim 4, Washington 0 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (6) Gonzaga 74, BYU 54
