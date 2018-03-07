TYLER — In a hotly contested Republican race, Jacob Putman prevailed over Alicia Barkley and will be Smith County’s next district attorney. He told KTBB he’s very pleased with the outcome, saying it’s very encouraging. He said his family, friends and church had been working really hard on the election and expressed gratitude that the voters “saw the truth.” Putman says there’s a lot of work to do in the next several months, saying, “Between now and January we’ll be getting ready to have a smooth transition so that we can prepare to make Smith County the safest place it can be.”