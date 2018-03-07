AUSTIN (AP) – For all the talk of renewed Democratic energy heading into the 2018 midterms, Texas Republicans have set a new benchmark for turnout in a midterm election. More than 1.5 million people voted Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, won by incumbent Ted Cruz. That beats the previous record of 1.48 million in 2010, during former President Barack Obama’s first term. The 2010 election was a massive wave for Republicans, who took control of the U.S. House. Texas remains a deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. At least 1 million people voted in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Senate.