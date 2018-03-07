DALLAS (AP) – An official with the American Civil Liberties Union says a Congolese woman at the center of a lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of unlawfully separating her from her 7-year-old daughter after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum has been released. Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project, says the woman was released Tuesday from a detention center in San Diego under orders coming “from up top” in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He says the child, however, remains about 2,000 miles away from her mother in a Chicago facility. Gelernt says the ACLU will continue to litigate the lawsuit filed Feb. 26 in federal court in San Diego seeking relief for other immigrant parents separated from their minor children.