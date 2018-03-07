Photo by Antonio Hernandez / ESPN Images(SAN ANTONIO) — San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard could be nearing a return to the court, he said Wednesday, adding that he would be open to playing his entire career with the Spurs.

“I don’t have a set date right now,” Leonard said about his return from a largely lost season. Leonard has played in just nine games this year, sitting out since January 13 to rehab a quadriceps injury.

Leonard has been working out with the team for about two weeks, and ESPN says league sources indicate Leonard hopes to return to game action by the end of the month.

The handling of Leonard’s injury has complicated the relationship between player and team. Leonard, a free agent after next season, was asked Wednesday whether he wanted to finish his career with San Antonio, saying “yes, for sure.”

Leonard is eligible for a five-year contract worth $219 million — called the supermax extension — this summer. He remains under contract for one more season and has a player option for 2019-2020 worth $21.3 million.

Leonard’s return would be something of a surprise after head coach Gregg Popovich said last month that time was against Leonard.

