Wall Street dips following resignation of White House economic advisor

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2018 at 3:07 pm

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- White House economic advisor Gary Cohn's resignation may have spooked investors as Wall Street finished trading Wednesday slightly in the red.



The Dow closed at 24,802.32 -- posting a loss of 81.80 on the day.



The Nasdaq climbed one-third of a percent to 7,396.65, while the S&P 500 dipped slightly, closing down 1.21 at 2,726.91.



The price of crude oil fell by nearly two percent Wednesday. At market's close, a barrel was selling for $61.37 -- $1.23 lower than it opened.



Dollar Tree was among the stocks that lost the biggest Wednesday, closing at $89.25, nearly 15 percent lower than its open. That loss came as current quarter guidance showed lower revenue than expected.



Not all stocks fell on Wednesday, though. H&R Block reported better than anticipated earnings following what it called a "strong tax season." Retailer Abercrombie and Fitch also saw shares climb.



