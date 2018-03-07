AUSTIN – The state comptroller’s office is sending out nearly $671 Million in monthly sales tax revenue. The sales tax allocations for March is just over 8% more than in March 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in January. Tyler and Longview’s figures continue to run ahead of last year’s number. Tyler’s March sales tax allocation tops $3.1 million. That’s up over 10 1/2% over the March figure from last year. For the year, Tyler’s sales tax allocation is nearly $11 million. That is up over 5 1/2% for the period. Longview’s March total is over $2.4 million, an increase of over 14 1/2%. For the year, Longview is running over 8 1/2 percent above the 2017 figure.