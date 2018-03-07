In a now-viral Tumblr post, captured by Teen Vogue, an orthodontist shared his young client’s experience of seeing Jordan shirtless in the film. The orthodontist said she was so affected by the scene that she bit down and broke her retainer.

“One of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so f***king hard she snapped it,” the orthodontist wrote.



Soon after the client’s story was shared, a girl named Sophia Robb confirmed on Twitter that she was the fan that broke her retainer.



“This is literally my orthodontist and he’s the chillest person i have ever met even though he eXPOSED ME ON THE INTERNET,” Robb explained.

Luckily for Sophia, Jordan caught wind of her plight and quickly took accountability.

“Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them,” Jordan tweeted, adding a laughing emoji.

Sophia seems to be okay with Jordan’s offer. Since his tweet, she has updated her Twitter bio to now read, “I’m the girl who broke her retainer over Michael B Jordan in Black Panther.”

