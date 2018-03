TYLER – The police are trying to identify several theft suspects who have been breaking into cars at a Tyler business. The two men and a wman are said to be breaking into cars at Planet Fitness on East 5th street and stealing purses. They take credit cards in the purses and head to Target on South Broadway and use the credit cards. If you can identify them, you are asked to contact Detective Tekell at 903-531-1046 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.