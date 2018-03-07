Today is Wednesday March 07, 2018
Planning and Zoning Commission Delays Action on Big Development

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm
TYLER — In a 5-2 vote, the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission has delayed a decision on a proposed “East-Meets-West” development for Loop 323 near Sam’s Club. A Chinese developer says he plans to spend $1.6 billion over five years on the effort, which city staff says would make it the city’s largest-scale development ever. The plan involves condo-style homes for American and Chinese families. The city voiced concerns that providing services for the new community would create a $7.7 million budget deficit for a five-year period to the General Fund, or operations & maintenance. Project engineers have been asked to submit additional information, and the commission could take up the matter again next month.

