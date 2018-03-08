iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The murder trial for the man accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall is set to get underway today in Copenhagen, Denmark. Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor, is charged with murder and indecent handling of a corpse for allegedly killing Wall aboard his submarine in mid-August last year. He has pleaded guilty to the latter but denies killing Wall, saying she died in an accident. Wall, 30, was initially declared missing after boarding Madsen's submarine, but her dismembered body was later found. Madsen, who has offered shifting explanations in the case, is accused of binding and abusing Wall before killing her and mutilating the body. Kim Wall memorial grant opens for applicants so slain journalist's 'spirit will live on' Submarine inventor accused of killing journalist Kim Wall says he dismembered her body, police say Kim Wall memorial grant opens for applicants so slain journalist's 'spirit will live on' A verdict is expected on April 25.

Murder trial for man accused of killing journalist aboard submarine begins

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2018 at 1:22 am

