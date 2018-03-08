SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The body of an 80-year-old woman has been found inside a San Antonio-area home after a standoff between deputies and a man she lived with ended after more than 24 hours. Two sheriff’s deputies had minor injuries during the standoff, and the suspect being treated for injuries. The nature of the suspect’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the incident began Tuesday evening when deputies trained in interacting with the mentally ill were making a welfare check on the woman. The 60-year-old man opened fire, forcing the deputies to retreat and resulting in the standoff. The man shot at propane tanks in an apparent attempt to trigger explosions. No explosions resulted.