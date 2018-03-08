OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is suing a Texas political consultant over a tracking device that was placed on his truck. The Oklahoman reports Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore filed the lawsuit in Oklahoma City federal court on Wednesday. The lawsuit names Austin-based Democratic political consultant George C. Shipley and the person who hired him as defendants. The lawsuit alleges the defendants sought damaging information on McBride “through unlawful means” to control or extort him or harm his reputation. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation affidavit says McBride discovered the tracker in December and suspected it was put there because the wind industry wants to discredit him for working on legislation that would tax wind-energy companies. The president of The Wind Coalition has called McBride reckless for making the accusation.