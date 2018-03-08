Today is Thursday March 08, 2018
Wall Street rebounds from Wednesday losses as US mortgage rates climb

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2018 at 3:48 pm
JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As President Trump sent mixed messages on trade tariffs, Wall Street showed less concern over a potential trade war, as all three major indices posted gains Thursday.

The Dow Jones rebounded from Wednesday’s losses, posting a gain of 93.85 to finish the day at 24,895.21.

The Nasdaq jumped nearly half a percent to 7,427.95, while the S&P 500 gained 12.17, ending trading at 2,738.97.

The price of crude oil fell again, by more than one percent. At the end of trading, a barrel was selling for $60.31.

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed to their highest figure in over four years this week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Max said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 4.46 percent.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

