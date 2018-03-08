Today is Thursday March 08, 2018
Wanted Felon Eludes Police

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2018 at 4:19 pm
JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville police are looking for a wanted felon. He is Drayshadrian Hunter, 26, who is also known as “Stinky Butt.” He is wanted on warrants out of the Jacksonville Police Department as well as Smith, Van Zandt and Kaufman counties. Officers were tipped off that he was seen in the area of Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon. When he saw the officers, he ran into a wooded area between Greely and Grant Streets. Even a police canine team and a DPS helicopter were unable to find Hunter. If you know where he can be found, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 903-586-7867.

