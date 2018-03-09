HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge has reduced by $1 million the cash bond for a Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their grandson from Texas and keep him in Brazil for the last five years. Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were granted a $2 million bond Thursday. Last week, a different judge had ordered a $3 million bond for the couple. But that order was stayed pending an appeal this week by prosecutors. Prosecutors had asked that the couple be held without bond, alleging they’re a flight risk. Attorneys for Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes on Thursday asked for their bond to be reduced. Prosecutors allege the couple helped their daughter keep her son in Brazil after she took him there in 2013 and failed to return to the United States, violating a custody order.