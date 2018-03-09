PLANO (AP) – Plano police have announced skeletal human remains found in a brush area along a creek in nearby Anna, Texas, are those of Christina Morris, a 23-year-old Fort Worth woman who’s been missing since 2014. Police Chief Gregory Rushin’s Thursday announcement comes one day after a construction crew discovered the remains. Morris had been missing since Aug. 30, 2014, when surveillance video showed her and longtime friend Enrique Gutierrez Arochi walk into a parking garage at an upscale Plano shopping and restaurant complex. Plano police arrested Arochi 3 months after Morris’ disappearance. He was later convicted, based partly on DNA samples, of aggravated kidnapping and sentenced to life imprisonment two years after her disappearance. Arochi, who turns 27 next Thursday, isn’t eligible for parole until 2044.