TYLER – A Van Zandt County man is charged with leaving three children alone while he picked up his wife at work. Refugio Flores Lara, 38, of Ben Wheeler is charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. Tyler police were called when three small children were reported to be walking around a motel on East Gentry Parkway Thursday night. Officers were at the motel when the couple returned. Lara was booked into the Smith County Jail with a bond of $10,000.