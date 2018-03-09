Former LSU football player claims he was asked inappropriate questions at NFL Combine

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2018 at 3:32 pm

Joe Robbins/Getty Images(INDIANAPOLIS) -- Former Louisiana State University running back Derrius Guice said Wednesday that one NFL team asked him if he liked men during the interview process of the NFL Scouting Combine which took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Feb. 27 to March 5.



Guice told SiriusXM NFL Radio that his experience was "pretty crazy."



"Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction," he said. "I go in one room, and a team will ask me, 'Do I like men' just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"



Guice did not reveal which NFL teams allegedly asked those questions.



NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to ABC News, “A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter.”



In an interview with NBC Sports Thursday, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith called for banning the team that allegedly asked the questions from the combine next year.



“Questions along these line have always been inappropriate. You wouldn’t want these questions asked of your daughter or asked of your son on a regular job interview and the position of the union is if you truly want to end this, find out what team did it and ban them from the combine next year,” he said.



In 2016 an Atlanta Falcons assistant coach allegedly asked former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple about his sexual preferences. Apple described the questions to Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia after the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine but did not identify the Falcons coach. Apple was later drafted by the New York Giants and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn apologized for the question.



"I am really disappointed in the question that was asked by one of our coaches," Quinn said in a statement at the time. “This is not what the Atlanta Falcons are about and it is not how we are going to conduct ourselves."



The NFL Scouting Combine is an event held every February in Indianapolis. More than 300 of the best college football players are invited to attend. Executives, scouts, coaches and doctors from all 32 NFL teams hold four days of drills and interviews ahead of the NFL Draft in April. Players partake in a 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle run in hopes of catching the eye of an NFL team.



ABC News has reached out to Guice for comment.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back