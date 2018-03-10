LA MARQUE (AP) – A server at a Houston-area diner has received an unexpected $16,000 college scholarship after details of her act of kindness – cutting an ailing customer’s food – spread online. Texas Southern University in Houston on Thursday awarded the scholarship to 18-year-old Evoni “Nini” Williams. She works at a Waffle House in La Marque and has been saving money for college. She plans to study business. La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking on Thursday issued a proclamation making March 8 Evoni Williams Day.