SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Emergency personnel have safely rescued an 18-year-old girl who was trapped for about 10 hours in a South Texas cave during a high school field trip. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood says the girl was extricated late Thursday night and transported to a hospital for evaluation, as a precaution. Hood says the student was conscious and alert during the ordeal at Robber Baron Cave. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the maze cave, in north-central San Antonio, has almost a mile of passage. The entrance is through a sinkhole.