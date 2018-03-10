EAST TEXAS – Two persons have been arrested after authorities served search warrants at two East Texas game rooms. One was in Diana and the other was in Gladewater. Over 100 computers were seized from the two rooms. A large amount of money and suspected methamphetamine were seized when a third warrant was served at a Gladewater residence. Charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence were Hussain Imtiaz, 51 and Fahad Imtiaz, 25, both of Gladewater. Investigators say additional charges may be filed in the investigation. The raids followed a fatal stabbing outside the Diana game room last weekend.



Second suspect, Fahad Imtiaz