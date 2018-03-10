DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Showers, thunderstorms and possible flooding are expected to hit the South on Saturday as the Northeast waits to see if it will get pounded with another coastal storm.

The primary threats in the South are some hailstorms and damaging wind gusts with a potential for isolated, short-lived tornadoes. Localized flooding is possible in areas where the thunderstorms are persistent.

California is expected to get rain and mountain snow through Sunday morning, with the greatest rainfall of 1 to 2 inches between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Further east and north, below-average temperatures are forecast for the Great Lakes region and New England.

In the Northeast, which has gotten pummeled by two recent heavy storms, another nor’easter is possible on Monday.

