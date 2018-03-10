iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — One officer was killed and another wounded in a barricade situation in an apartment building in Southern California, according to police.

Video from the scene in the city of Pomona shows a pickup truck that appears to have crashed into other vehicles. A suspect may have run into an apartment building from the vehicle before officers ran in after him, according to ABC News station KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

Two Pomona police officers were shot in the incident shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night local time, KABC-TV reported. One of them died and the other is in stable condition, according to a tweet by Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri.

Video shows a wounded officer lying on the ground as other officers perform chest compressions on him.

As of Saturday morning, the situation was still active, with a SWAT team assisting.

