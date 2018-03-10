Today is Saturday March 10, 2018
Atmos Investigated Leaks Prior to Fatal Dallas House Blast

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2018 at 10:23 am
DALLAS (AP) — An email sent by Atmos Energy to state regulators reveals company workers were investigating gas leaks involving fires at two Dallas homes some 12 hours before an explosion at another home killed a 12-year-old girl. The company did not evacuate residents or shut off gas lines in the neighborhood near Dallas Love Field airport until after the Feb. 23 explosion that knocked a home off its foundation and killed Linda Rogers. Days later the entire neighborhood was evacuated and Atmos cut off service to 2,800 homes.

