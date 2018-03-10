LONGVIEW – A Longview man arrested for criminal trespass is also facing drug charges. Jack Monroe Hollins, 57, was arrested shortly before 11:30 Thursday night on East Marshall Avenue. In one pocket, officers found a bag of pill bottles and pieces of foil which they say contained several small baggies of powder cocaine. In the other pocket was a pill bottle with more baggies of cocaine. More baggies were found in his wallet. Hollins is also charged with charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. His bonds total $51,000.