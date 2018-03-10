BROWNSBORO – A Brownsboro volunteer fireman has died in a one vehicle accident in Henderson County. It happened just before 8:45 Friday evening ten miles south of Brownsboro on County Road 3600. Dead at the scene was Joseph Gentry, 28, who was a passenger in a car driven by Christopher Garrison, 21. Gentry, who was not wearing a seat belt, was tossed from the vehicle. Garrison was not seriously injured. The Department of Public Safety report says the driver lost control of the vehicle in a sharp curve and the front end hit a ditch.