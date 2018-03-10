iStock/Thinkstock(SALISBURY, England) — New surveillance video captures the moment before a former Russian spy and his daughter collapsed after they were poisoned.

A man and woman, believed to be Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are seen in the video walking in Salisbury, England, and then minutes later are discovered by British authorities, unconscious on a bench.

Both remain in critical condition and officials say they were poisoned by a rare nerve toxin.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder, according to Metropolitan Police Service assistant commissioner Mark Rowley.

Authorities have widened the crime scene across Salisbury with hazmat teams blocking off the graves of Skripal’s wife and son with tents. Chemical warfare troops are investigating for possible contamination and more than 200 witnesses have been questioned.

Skripal, a former Russian agent, was convicted of spying for Britain in 2006 and had been sentenced to 13 years in prison, but was part of a prisoner exchange with the U.S. in 2010. He had sought refuge in the U.K. and been living a quiet life under his own name in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

