Harvey Led To Surprising Boost in Houston-Area Economy

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2018 at 6:08 am
HOUSTON (AP) — State figures show the spending that came in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey generated jobs in construction, retail and other sectors, giving a surprising boost to the Houston-area economy. The Houston Chronicle reports that billions of dollars in insurance payments and federal disaster aid came to the region following Harvey’s arrival in August. People spent the money at retailers to replace damaged household goods and hired contractors to repair homes. The Texas Workforce Commission says Houston added nearly 63,000 jobs last year, well above initial estimates of 46,000.

