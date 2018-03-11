HOUSTON (AP) — State figures show the spending that came in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey generated jobs in construction, retail and other sectors, giving a surprising boost to the Houston-area economy. The Houston Chronicle reports that billions of dollars in insurance payments and federal disaster aid came to the region following Harvey’s arrival in August. People spent the money at retailers to replace damaged household goods and hired contractors to repair homes. The Texas Workforce Commission says Houston added nearly 63,000 jobs last year, well above initial estimates of 46,000.