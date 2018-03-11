iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Eastern Seaboard is bracing for its third storm in two weeks with snow and wind expected along already-battered coastlines around New York and Boston on Monday.

Five states in the South, meanwhile, endured hail storms, in some places with hail as big as 3.5 inches in diameter, on Saturday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms were expected to continue early Sunday, bringing the risk of more flash-flooding in some areas around the Southeast.

Due to the already-saturated ground in some areas along the Mississippi River, major flooding in that area is possible later this week through next weekend.

In the Northeast, a potential heavy coastal storm that has been the subject of recent warnings is now becoming a firm expectation. Snow on Monday is likely from the southern Appalachians northward into the Mid-Atlantic region. Potentially heavy snow could disrupt the morning commute Monday, especially in higher-elevation cities such as Roanoke, Virginia.

The snowstorm is expected to spread in the Northeast by Monday evening with heavy rain mixing with snow at times along the coast. By Wednesday morning, the nor’easter should be moving out to sea.

