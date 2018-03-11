EAST TEXAS – Severe thunderstorms rumbled through east Texas Saturday night and Sunday morning, resulting in death and golf ball size hail. One of the storm deaths was in Longview. It happened at the Flamingo Mobile Home Park on West Fairlane Drive when a tree fell on a mobile home around 4:30 Sunday morning. Relative tells KETK the victim was Angel Rocha, 41, of Henderson. He had been living in the mobile home the past four or five months. A 12 year old boy was taken to the hospital for observation.

The other death occurred in Marion County. The storms passed through the county between 1:00 and 2:00 Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, a woman was killed at the Brushy Creek Campground at Lake o’ the Pines. The victim is said to be a 40 year old woman from southeast Texas. Her name has not been released. Earlier, some media outlets reported that four persons had been killed, but the sheriff’s department says that was incorrect. It is still to be determined if the death was caused by a tornado or strong winds.

We will have more information on these deaths as soon as information becomes available.