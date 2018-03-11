Postal workers injured by package with hazardous substance
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Three United States Postal Service employees were hospitalized after coming in contact with a package containing an unknown hazardous substance at an upstate New York mail-sorting facility, according to the Albany County Fire Coordinator. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Colonie, New York, near Albany.
