AUSTIN (AP) — Fifteen police officers have been placed on restricted duty in Austin, Texas, after two officer-involved fatal shootings in the last month. The Austin American-Statesman reports that 15 is an unprecedented number of officers placed on administrative duty while the shootings are investigated. Police Chief Brian Manley says the officers serve in different units of the almost 1,800-officer force and shouldn’t affect security as the city prepares for its SXSW festival starting Tuesday. Officers fatally shot a man wielding a pickax Wednesday after receiving a report he had killed two people. No victims were found, but police located a suicide note.