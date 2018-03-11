TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of March 12th. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

In Anderson County, Palestine Maintenance will conduct base repair operations on Farm Road 2267 between State Highway 155 and Farm Road 321. Edge repair work will be performed on U.S. Highway 287 from Farm Road 321 to Farm Road 2706. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/011-2018.html and see the project update for TxDOT’s Tyler District.