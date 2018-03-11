NACOGDOCHES — The Lumberjack Marching Band at Stephen F. Austin heads overseas Monday. It’ll perform at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland next Saturday. David Campo is the associate director of bands at SFA. He calls the invitation “a great honor” and “an incredible challenge.” He says this all started five years ago, when the band was invited to march in the New Year’s Day parade in London and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. At this parade, Campo says the band will play the SFA fight song, his own arrangement of “The Yellow Rose of Texas,” and an arrangement of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” — adding, “We’re sort of covering all our bases.”