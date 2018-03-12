iStock/Thinkstock(KATHMANDU, Nepal) -- A passenger jet attempting to land at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal skidded off a runway, crashed and burst into flames, an airport official told ABC News. Of an estimated 67 passengers on board, only 17 have been rescued so far, the official said. The rescue is ongoing. The plane was en route from Dhaka and arrived around 2:20 p.m. local time. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Jet at Kathmandu airport catches fire after landing

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 5:48 am

iStock/Thinkstock(KATHMANDU, Nepal) -- A passenger jet attempting to land at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal skidded off a runway, crashed and burst into flames, an airport official told ABC News.



Of an estimated 67 passengers on board, only 17 have been rescued so far, the official said. The rescue is ongoing.



The plane was en route from Dhaka and arrived around 2:20 p.m. local time.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

