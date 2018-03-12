ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Dallas-bound flight was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport after smoke filled the aircraft’s cabin. According to KRQE-TV , Southwest flight 3562 took off from Phoenix on Sunday night and was headed for Dallas Love Field Airport. The plane was forced to land in Albuquerque after what might have been an electrical fire. The Albuquerque Fire Department tweeted that two people were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Several emergency vehicles could be seen on the runway after the plane landed. Passengers were later placed on another flight to their original destination. A Dallas Police officer aboard the flight tweeted that Dallas-based Southwest’s flight attendants “did a great job!”