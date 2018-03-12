ABC News(NEW YORK) -- New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady said his team's devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII will stay with him for the rest of his life. "I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning, your life goes on but, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life," Brady, 40, said Monday on Good Morning America. "That’s part of being an athlete. That’s part of being in a very competitive sport." The Patriots lost to the Eagles 41-33 on Feb. 4 in a hard-fought game that gave the Eagles their first-ever Super Bowl victory. "I’m proud of our efforts throughout the year," Brady said. "We overcame a lot of adversity, like you always do in order to get to that game but we just came up a little bit short." The five-time Super Bowl champion said that shortly before this year's big game he video-chatted his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their daughter, Vivian. "Daddy, we are here to make you win," Vivian, 5, can be heard telling her father in a clip from the final episode of the Facebook Watch series Tom vs. Time, that aired on GMA Monday. "Yeah, you are, you're going to help Daddy win," Brady says in the clip. "I know you're going to cheer so loud." The Facebook Watch docu-series, which premiered earlier this year, offers fans an intimate glimpse into Brady's career and his life off the field. "It was a great experience for me because I got to share a lot of things that, you know, a lot of fans never get a chance to see," Brady said. "With the amount of fans that have really enjoyed the show, when I reflect back and think about the decision to do it, I think, ‘What a great decision,’ because so many people have come up to me and said, ‘Thanks for doing that. It was so great to see.’" The Tom vs Time series sheds a light on the balance Brady struggles to find between his family and his love for football. "I have a wife that is very, aspires to be a lot of things and she travels a lot. My oldest son lives here in New York," he said. "Three kids and you’re just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games, but you also realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you." Brady added, "I think most professionals probably feel the same way. Sometimes it gets out of balance and you’ve got to figure out how to bring it back to a point where it feels great for everybody involved." Brady wed Bunchen, 37, in 2009 and the couple has a son, Benjamin, 8, in addition to his younger sister, Vivian. Brady also has a son, John, 10, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. As for his future in football after 18 seasons in the NFL, Brady said his family will play a "big part" in his decision about how many more seasons he plays. "I think you can’t make decisions necessarily just for yourself," Brady said. "I think that’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older. There’s collateral effects to every decision that I make." Brady added that football brings "a lot of joy" to his life and he wants to continue playing as "best" as he can. "It’s been such a great love for me. I love the sport. I love the competition. I love my teammates. I love working with people that I love to work with," he said. "That part is really hard to give up, especially when I feel like I could do it and I look around the league and I see these other quarterbacks. "I want to continue to do it as best I can because it really brings a lot of joy to my life," Brady said.

Tom Brady speaks out on Super Bowl loss: ‘You realize the sun comes up the next morning’

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 7:29 am

